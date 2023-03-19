Stifel Nicolaus Increases Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$26.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 66.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIS. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Savaria and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.50.

SIS opened at C$15.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.73. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

