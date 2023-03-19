Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$8.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 113.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.70.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$3.98 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$3.90 and a one year high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.09. The company has a market cap of C$319.99 million, a P/E ratio of -28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$50,515.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 558,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,319,165.50. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

