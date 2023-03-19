Stifel Nicolaus Lowers HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target to C$18.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of HLS Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

OTCMKTS HLTRF opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

