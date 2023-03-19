Stifel Nicolaus Raises Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to C$26.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SISXF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Savaria in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria Stock Performance

SISXF opened at $12.25 on Friday. Savaria has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

About Savaria

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.