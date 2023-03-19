Stifel Nicolaus Trims Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Target Price to C$8.50

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday.
Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 10.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $5.70.
About Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.
