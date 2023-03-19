StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Argo Group International Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of ARGO stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Argo Group International Company Profile
