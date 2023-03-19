StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Price Performance

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. FreightCar America has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 285,119 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at $94,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

