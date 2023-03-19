StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.4 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $180.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,752 shares of company stock worth $2,127,210 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

