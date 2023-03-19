StockNews.com Downgrades Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.
Peoples Financial Services Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $304.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.25. Peoples Financial Services has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.64 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 30.92%. Analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.
