StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of AAU opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

