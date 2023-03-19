StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of AAU opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.95.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
