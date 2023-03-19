StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance

APT stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of -0.73. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.