StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance
APT stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of -0.73. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $4.99.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Pro Tech (APT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.