StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Compass Point began coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Ambac Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMBC opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 103.61% and a return on equity of 52.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.