StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

