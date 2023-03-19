StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Geron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,353,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,353,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,698.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,097 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading

