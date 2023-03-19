Strix Group (LON:KETL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Strix Group Stock Performance

Strix Group stock opened at GBX 92.70 ($1.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67. The company has a market capitalization of £202.74 million, a PE ratio of 927.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.28. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 74.70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 269 ($3.28).

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

