Strix Group (LON:KETL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Strix Group Stock Performance
Strix Group stock opened at GBX 92.70 ($1.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67. The company has a market capitalization of £202.74 million, a PE ratio of 927.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.28. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 74.70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 269 ($3.28).
About Strix Group
