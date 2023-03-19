Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 5.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) fell 5.8% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.90. 2,210,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,047,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Specifically, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $383,695.91. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 177,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,892.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,813,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Sunrun Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Sunrun by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,387,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,459,000 after acquiring an additional 395,803 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Sunrun by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,177,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,321,000 after acquiring an additional 357,341 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

