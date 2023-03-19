Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 931,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 104,075 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

