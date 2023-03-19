Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.25% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Superior Group of Companies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.
About Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.
