Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 3.4% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Loews by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Loews by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,036 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Stock Down 4.1 %

Loews Dividend Announcement

Shares of L opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.