Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,623 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $36.07 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

