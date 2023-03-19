Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 888 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.8% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 72.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 127,109 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.25.

ANSS opened at $311.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $328.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.18. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

