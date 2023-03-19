Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 860.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,676 shares of company stock worth $18,980,316 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM opened at $113.93 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

