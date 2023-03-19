Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $41.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $61,172,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 190.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,388 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

