Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.94 and last traded at $28.15. 392,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,448,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Down 8.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.