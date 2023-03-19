T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.60. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

