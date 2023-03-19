TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €6.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a €6.50 ($6.99) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEG. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.80) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

ETR:TEG opened at €6.21 ($6.68) on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €5.37 ($5.77) and a 1-year high of €22.94 ($24.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

