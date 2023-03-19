Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $4.61 Million Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.7 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $202.40 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

