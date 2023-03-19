Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $208.83 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.41 and a 200-day moving average of $239.17.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.50.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

