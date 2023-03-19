TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

