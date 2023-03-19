TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.45.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.
In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
