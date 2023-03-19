Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLS. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Telos alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Telos by 119.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Telos by 1,411.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Telos by 212.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telos by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telos Stock Up 13.3 %

About Telos

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $162.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.53. Telos has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.