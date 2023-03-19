Telsey Advisory Group Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $138.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.66.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $120.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.92. The company has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

