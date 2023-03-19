Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMSNY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 52 to CHF 56 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29.

About Temenos

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

