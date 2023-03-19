TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s previous close.

TeraGo Stock Performance

Shares of TGO opened at C$3.39 on Friday. TeraGo has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$6.13. The company has a market cap of C$66.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.12.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TeraGo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.