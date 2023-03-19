Terex (NYSE:TEX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

Terex Stock Down 8.8 %

TEX opened at $45.31 on Friday. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $30,229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 579.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 566,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 110.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 886.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 340,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

