TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TerrAscend currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

TerrAscend Price Performance

TerrAscend stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.06.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

