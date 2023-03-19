Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,305,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,087 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $134,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 129.3% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at $210,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.5% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Articles

