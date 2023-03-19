TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.2 %
NASDAQ TFFP opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.21. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.
In other news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,780 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
