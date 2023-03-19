TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.21. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

In other news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,780 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 330,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

