The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $222,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.4% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 5,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.79. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.