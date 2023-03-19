The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Director Sells $197,242.50 in Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

