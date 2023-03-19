The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 11,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 501,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 44,484 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.