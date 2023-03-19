The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

HYB opened at $6.42 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

(Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.