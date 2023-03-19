The Restaurant Group’s (RTN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RTN. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.73) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.83) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 56 ($0.68).

The Restaurant Group Stock Performance

LON RTN opened at GBX 39.68 ($0.48) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £303.58 million, a PE ratio of -440.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 25.06 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 79 ($0.96).

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

See Also

