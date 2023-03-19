The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.78) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 590 ($7.19) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities cut The Sage Group to an “add” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 965 ($11.76) to GBX 880 ($10.73) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 777 ($9.47).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Stock Performance

LON:SGE opened at GBX 733.60 ($8.94) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2,934.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 764.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 750.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 587.20 ($7.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 823 ($10.03).

Insider Buying and Selling at The Sage Group

About The Sage Group

In other The Sage Group news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of £78,300 ($95,429.62). Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.