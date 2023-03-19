The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.78) to GBX 775 ($9.45) in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Societe Generale upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.91) to GBX 683 ($8.32) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.84) to GBX 780 ($9.51) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $782.29.

The Sage Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $35.70 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

