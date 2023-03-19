The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,629 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.
Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sherwin-Williams (SHW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.