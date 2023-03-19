The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,629 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $217.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.38. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

