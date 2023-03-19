The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMPL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 242.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.