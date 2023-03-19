The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 1,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Toro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Toro by 990.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $106.02 on Friday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day moving average is $105.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTC. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $5,805,159. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

