The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170,939 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $133,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,369 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,942,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,517,000 after purchasing an additional 792,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15. The firm has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.721 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

