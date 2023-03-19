TI Fluid Systems’ (TIFS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.07) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.28) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday.

TI Fluid Systems Stock Down 7.5 %

TIFS opened at GBX 93.60 ($1.14) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.86. TI Fluid Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 91.94 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 205.50 ($2.50). The company has a market capitalization of £486.97 million, a PE ratio of 9,360.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

