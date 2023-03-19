Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
TLYS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Tilly’s Price Performance
NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.41 on Friday. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 2,279.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.
Tilly’s Company Profile
Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
