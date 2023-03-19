Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

AAPL stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

